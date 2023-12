Library of the Health Sciences at the Permian Basin - Winter Holiday Hours

The Library of the Health Sciences at the Permian Basin will observe the following hours this winter holiday season: Mon. Dec. 18 - Fri. Dec. 22, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 23 – Tues. Dec. 26, CLOSED

Wed. Dec. 27 – Fri. Dec. 29, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 30 – Mon. Jan. 1, CLOSED

Tues. Jan. 2 – Sun. Jan. 7*, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.*

(*Normal weekend hours will be observed) Normal hours resume 7:30 a.m., Mon., Jan. 8th, 2024. Posted:

