Sport Programs waitlist for all events opened up today at 8:00 am. Go on to imleagues.com and log in with your eRaider to see our list of sports and events! We have all different types of activities! Ranging from 5v5 basketball league all the way to a chess tournament! Be sure to check it out!

If you have any questions be sure to contact us urec.intramurals@ttu.edu Posted:

1/10/2024



Originator:

Jordon German



Email:

Jordon.German@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





Categories

Rec Sports Programming