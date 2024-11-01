Hey Raiders!

Never been to the Student Recreation Center before or have interest in Sport Clubs? Then January 11th from 4pm-7pm is for you! We will be hosting our Winter Showcase and Sport Club Fair! During this time you can come out and find out exactly what University Recreation has to offer!

Joining a Sport Club at Texas Tech, is a great way to try something new, stay active and meet new people. Current Sport Clubs include lacrosse, badminton, swim, soccer, trap and skeet, volleyball, gymnastics, ultimate and rugby, but there are many more! Find them all on the Joining a Sport Club at Texas Tech, is a great way to try something new, stay active and meet new people. Current Sport Clubs include lacrosse, badminton, swim, soccer, trap and skeet, volleyball, gymnastics, ultimate and rugby, but there are many more! Find them all on the TTU UREC Website .

Looking forward to seeing you all there!









Posted:

1/11/2024



Originator:

Jordon German



Email:

Jordon.German@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 1/11/2024



Location:

Student Recreation Center



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

Rec Sports Programming

