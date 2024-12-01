Are you looking for an on-campus job and love sports? Sport Programs is hiring officials to work basketball, soccer and/or softball for the spring semester. No officiating experience required, but knowledge of the sport is preferred. Interested? Attend one of the following info sessions/rules trainings listed below:

Basketball Official · Option 1: Tuesday, January 16th from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201 · Option 2: Thursday, January 18th from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201

Soccer Official · Tuesday, February 6th from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201

Softball/Kickball Official · Option 1: Wednesday, February 21st from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201 · Option 2: Thursday, February 22nd from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201



Complete the RSVP Form by following this link: https://form.jotform.com/213135147309147



Additional trainings will be required as a part of the interview process. Please fill out the RSVP Form for full training dates/times. Questions? The Sport Programs Office is open Monday-Friday from 9AM - 5PM. Drop-in, call (806-742-2945) or email us at urec.intramurals@ttu.edu. Posted:

1/12/2024



Jordon German



Jordon.German@ttu.edu



University Recreation Student Fees





Rec Sports Programming

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

