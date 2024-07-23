|
When we find ourselves in new situations, we are highly impressionable. These first impressions for new employees can last the duration of employment. We want to ensure that every new employee on our campus has a quality onboarding experience to provide the best foundation possible for their future career at Texas Tech. It is our hope that the following guide will help you make your new employee’s onboarding journey rewarding and successful.
|Posted:
7/23/2024
Originator:
Kailey Kilcrease
Email:
kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu
Department:
Human Resources
Categories