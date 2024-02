Come be a lifeguard! Catch some rays while you earn your pay with UREC Aquatics!

Already a certified lifeguard? Sign up for one of our lifeguard try-outs this spring, click here.

Need a lifeguard certification? Register for one of our lifeguard classes this spring, click here.

Hiring/Info Sessions:

February 24

March 15

March 24

April 8

April 28

May 19