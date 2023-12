DMFR would like to wish you a Happy Holiday season! We would like to share the latest Newsletter , to keep you informed about which reports you can use during this time of the year. We are also thrilled to introduce our new team members in this edition. Posted:

12/20/2023



Originator:

Fabiola Carrion Anampa



Email:

Fabiola.Carrion-Anampa@ttu.edu



Department:

Data Mgmt for Financial Resources





Categories

Data Management for Financial Resources (DMFR)