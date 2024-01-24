open to everyone. First prize - $250

Second prize - $150

File size: 1 to 6 MB. Minimum resolution - 96 DPI. Photos capturing the relationship between water, soil, plant, and livestock on the Texas High Plains are solicited. Submit photos taken between Jan 1, 2023 and Jan 1, 2024. Winners will be announced at the 10th Annual Water College. E-mail your photos to Dr. Kala Rajan (krajan@ttu.edu) with your name, affiliation and contact information.

Submission deadline is 5 PM (CDT) on Jan 15, 2024. The Texas Alliance for Water Conservation (TAWC) is sponsoring a PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST that is open to everyone.

12/19/2023



Originator:

Kalavathy Rajan



Email:

krajan@ttu.edu



Department:

Plant and Soil Science



Event Information

Time: 8:30 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 1/24/2024



Location:

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center



