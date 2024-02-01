The previously announced network upgrades have been completed. Below is a schedule of the remaining upgrades planned between January 3rd – 5th: Wednesday, Jan 3rd: Education (morning & afternoon)

Thursday, Jan 4th: Humanities (morning & afternoon)

Friday, Jan 5th: Law School (morning) Media & Communications (afternoon)

We appreciate your patience as we work to make our network more robust and improve performance before classes resume in the spring. For questions or additional information please contact IT Help Central: (806)742-4357(HELP), or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

1/2/2024



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

