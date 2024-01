10:00am Red Raider Lounge - MLK Memorial Wreath Ceremony with Eta Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpa Fraternity, Inc and University Student Housing. Remarks by TTU Senior Leadership.

10:30am - 2:00pm Matador Room - Interactive activities, refreshments and FREE MLK Shirts (while supplies last) throughout the day. Posted:

1/8/2024



Anna Burton



Anna.Burton@ttu.edu



University Student Housing



Event Date: 1/16/2024



Student Union Building



