Raider Red’s Food Pantry is hosting the "Know Your Calories" Welcome Event, a 2-hour interactive activity designed to raise awareness about healthy food choices. Participants will learn to identify the calorie content of comparable foods, engage in food pantry activities, and explore other available food resources on the Tech campus. All new and incoming Red Raiders are welcome to grab free snacks, swag items, and flyers from the Raider Relief Advocacy and Resource Center. Event Date: Friday, January 12th, 2024, 12 noon- 2:00 pm in front of the Raider Red’s Food Pantry office. (located in Doak Hall 117, the building is behind the Human Sciences building and the CDRC Center). Posted:

