Welcome to Saloon Night! This is a social event held at the Red Raider Ballroom, where there will be casino games along with bean bag toss. Come join us to have fun and learn more about our service fraternity!

Alpha Phi Omega is a registered student organization at Texas Tech. Posted:

1/9/2024



Originator:

Savannah Lauren



Email:

savacarp@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 1/9/2024



Location:

Red Raider Ballroom, Student Union Building



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization