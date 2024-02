Welcome to Alpha Phi Omega's Formal Rush event! Come join us for an informational session on how the fraternity works and what activities we will be focusing on for the spring 2024 semester. Come join us to meet new friends and to learn about how Alpha Phi Omega can benefit you!

Alpha Phi Omega is a registered student organization at Texas Tech.

Posted:

1/31/2024



Originator:

Savannah Lauren



Email:

savacarp@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 1/31/2024



Location:

Student Union Building| Mesa room



Student Organization