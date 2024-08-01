Do you want to become a group fitness instructor & teach Cycle, Pilates, Strength, or Barre at the Rec and other fitness studios?! UREC has partnered with AFAA to offer the national certification at a heavily discounted price. Join us on January 17th from 7-8pm in RM 209 at the SRC. The Fitness and Wellness department within Texas Tech University Recreation collaborated with AFAA (Athletics Fitness Association of America) to offer a Group Fitness prep course through the Raider Fitness Institute to students, staff, faculty, and alumni of Texas Tech University. The course certification is offered at a special discounted price in order to bring the best, and most affordable education possible. This certification will help you kick start your career in the fitness industry. You will not only receive your national certification, but 30+ hours of hands-on experience, and additional trainings focused on subjects like social media marketing. Do not wait, check out the RaiderFit Institute courses today! Please check out https://www.depts.ttu.edu/urec/fitwell/raiderfitnessinstitute.php for more information and registration, or e-mail alessandra.sanchez@ttu.edu for any questions or concerns