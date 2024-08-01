Do you want to become a Registered Yoga Teacher? UREC has partnered with Online Yoga School to offer a 250-hr Yoga certification course to offer the best education possible!



Are you interested in Yoga and want to expand your knowledge to become a nationally recognized Yoga Teacher? The Fitness and Wellness department within Texas Tech University Recreation has partnered with Online Yoga School to offer prep courses through the Raider Fitness Institute to students, staff, and alumni of Texas Tech University. You will not only receive a national certification, but several hours of hands-on experience and additional training focused on subjects like ayurvedic health, chair yoga, and all of the basic information to lead a Yoga class with confidence! For more information and registration, e-mail Alessandra.Sanchez@ttu.edu for any questions or concerns.