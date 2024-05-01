DMFR offers training classes that will give you tools and resources to improve your job performance.

If you are responsible for monitoring procurement-related activities, the Financial Reporting Procurement Reports training class is for you.

The Cognos Grant Reporting training class is for anyone responsible for managing grant accounts and those who would like to learn which reports support grant management.

You will want to take the Budget Management & Revision training class if you are a department administrator who manages a budget, makes budget adjustments, and transfers funds.

Pre-requisites: Introduction to Cognos and Financial Management 101 must be completed before registering for Financial Reporting Procurement Reports, Cognos Grant Reporting, and Budget Management & Revision.

You may register for DMFR training classes on Cornerstone.

The DMFR Training Checklist is a guide designed to assist you in creating an effective class schedule.