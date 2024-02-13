Red Raider Ring Days take place twice a year, in early fall and early spring, and are "one-stop shops" for those looking to purchase an Official Texas Tech Ring. This event also represents the deadline to purchase rings in order to be eligible to participate in the same semester's ring ceremony.

In-person ring sales for the 2024 Spring Ring Ceremony will take place on Feb. 13-15. Students can come by the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Look for the signage and enter through the westernmost doors.





If you are unable to stop by during Red Raider Ring Days, you can also visit balfour.com/TTU to purchase your ring online. You'll be able to see all ring options, as well as a sizing guide if you aren't sure of your ring size on Balfour's website.





You MUST purchase by midnight on Thursday, Feb. 29, to be eligible to participate in this semester's Official Ring Ceremony on April 28 at the United Supermarkets Arena! Watch your email and the TTAA social media pages for more information.

Everyone who purchases a ring from Jan. 1 through Feb. 29 will be eligible to participate in the Spring Ring Ceremony.