The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.

Reckonings Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Thursday, January 25, 2024 Time: 12:00 noon CT

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T6oOC1RFQnm5BawMYUsMOg#/registration

Zoom In the aftermath of the Holocaust, German and Jewish leaders met in secret to negotiate the unthinkable – compensation for the survivors of the largest mass genocide in history. Survivors were in urgent need of help, but how could reparations be determined for the unprecedented destruction and suffering of a people? This is the first documentary feature to chronicle the harrowing process of negotiating German reparations for the Jewish people, which resulted in the groundbreaking Luxembourg Agreements of 1952. The film powerfully models how political will and a moral imperative can join forces to bridge an impossible divide.

For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/733786698 This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901. Posted:

