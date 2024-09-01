The Office of Outreach and Engagement is looking to hire a full time Senior Administrative Assistant. To see the full job posting, requirements, and to submit an application please visit HERE.

Position Description:



Serves as the principal clerical and administrative support position to an administrative officer. Performs responsible and complex administrative support or technical program assistance work. Work is performed under general supervision from the administrator. Direct supervision of subordinate personnel may be included in the job responsibilities.



Please contact lindsay.rigney@ttu.edu with any questions.







Posted:

1/9/2024



Originator:

Lindsay Wren



Email:

Lindsay.Wren@ttu.edu



Department:

University Outreach and Engagement





