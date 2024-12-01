On April 3, 2024, Web Time Entry Timesheets and Web Leave Reports will undergo a major software upgrade. The interface will upgrade from Employee Self Service version 8 to version 9. This will affect users within Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, and Texas Tech University System Administration who report their time via Web Time Entry timesheets or Web Leave Reports. This will not affect employees who report their time via TimeClock Plus.

This upgrade will change how time and leave are reported and approved via Web Time Entry and Web Leave Reports. Changes to how approver proxies and employee level approvers are assigned will also occur.

Payroll & Tax Services will conduct training sessions to help users prepare for these changes. The dates and times for training will be shared in forthcoming announcements.

For questions or for more information, please email webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu.