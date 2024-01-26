TTU HomeTechAnnounce

JOIN OUR TEAM— APPLICATIONS DUE SUNDAY!!!!!!

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. ON SUNDAY!!!!!

Being an RRO Crew Member or RRC Counselor is an incredible experience! As a student leader in Orientation Services, you will interact with and guide new students, develop relationships with other student leaders, and have a lot of fun while showing your Red Raider pride during Red Raider Orientation and Red Raider Camp!

Working for our programs, you will get many benefits: get paid, leadership development, free food, and exclusive Texas Tech apparelTo learn more about the position and submit an application, visit our website
1/26/2024

Emily Chambers

emily.chambers@ttu.edu

Orientation Services


