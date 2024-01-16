Interested in a fun summer job? Join us at an Info Session THIS WEEK!

Come learn more about being an RRO Crew Member or RRC Counselor at one of our info sessions in West Hall 101 THIS WEEK!

Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 11:00am & 11:30am

Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 4:30pm & 5:00pm

Working for our programs, you will get many benefits: get paid, leadership development, free food, and exclusive Texas Tech apparel.

To learn more about the position and submit an application, visit our website. Join us for an Information Session to learn more!

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on January 28, 2024.