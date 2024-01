The Maedgen Theatre Box Office is hiring 2 undergraduate box office student assistants for the spring semester. Applicants should be available to work weekdays between 1-5pm and must qualify for work study. Occasional weekend availability is a plus. The position is 10-20 hours per week.

Click here for more information about the position and how to apply. Posted:

1/10/2024



Originator:

Cory Norman



Email:

cory.norman@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Theatre and Dance





