Attention Red Raiders!

Are you planning a career in healthcare?

The University Career Center is hosting Zoom workshops for students who want to learn better practices when preparing to interview for medical, nursing, and other healthcare programs.

This workshop will introduce you to excellent interview behavior, discuss the types of questions you can expect, and also include time for live demonstrations and questions.

All workshops are on Zoom from 3 pm to 4 pm. Click here to access more information and the page for the Zoom link.





Workshops are scheduled for:

January 9, 2024

January 12, 2024

January 18, 2024

January 19, 2024





If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Donna Srader (donna.srader@ttu.edu), Blaine Grimes (blaine.grimes@ttu.edu), or call us at 806.742.2210.