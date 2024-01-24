|
The Texas Alliance for Water Conservation (TAWC) is sponsoring a PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST that is open to everyone.
- First prize - $250
- Second prize - $150
- Third prize - $100
File size : 1 to 6 MB. Minimum resolution - 96 DPI. Photos capturing the relationship between water, soil, plant, and livestock on the Texas High Plains are solicited. Submit photos taken between Jan 1, 2023 and Jan 1, 2024. Winners will be announced at the 10th Annual Water College
.
- E-mail up to two photos to Dr. Kala Rajan (krajan@ttu.edu) with your name, affiliation and contact information.
- Submission deadline is 5 PM (CST) on Jan 15, 2024.
|Posted:
1/8/2024
Originator:
Kalavathy Rajan
Email:
krajan@ttu.edu
Department:
Plant and Soil Science
Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 1/24/2024
Location:
Lubbock Memorial Civic Center
Categories