Now entering the Calzone Zone at The Market!

You are about to enter another dimension. A dimension not only of sight and sound but of delicious taste. A journey into a wondrous land of flavor. Next stop - The Calzone Zone! Join us at The Market for a delicious dining event featuring everyone's favorite stuffed Italian bread - calzones! Our special menu will offer a variety of unique and classic calzone flavors for you to enjoy. Don't miss out on this tasty celebration.

The Calzone Zone
The Market @ Stangel/Murdough
January 18, 2024 | 11 am to 2:30 pm & 5:30 pm to 8 pm
January 19, 2024 | 11 am to 2 pm

Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!

We hope to see you there! #CalzoneZone #EatAtTexasTech

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

Questions dining on campus? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X @EatAtTexasTech! Learn about special events, giveaways, new food locations, tasty treats, and more!!!

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
1/16/2024

Alan Cushman

alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Hospitality Services

Time: 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 1/18/2024

The Market @ Stangel/Murdough

