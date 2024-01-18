You are about to enter another dimension. A dimension not only of sight and sound but of delicious taste. A journey into a wondrous land of flavor. Next stop - The Calzone Zone! Join us at The Market for a delicious dining event featuring everyone's favorite stuffed Italian bread - calzones! Our special menu will offer a variety of unique and classic calzone flavors for you to enjoy. Don't miss out on this tasty celebration.

The Calzone Zone

The Market @ Stangel/Murdough

January 18, 2024 | 11 am to 2:30 pm & 5:30 pm to 8 pm

January 19, 2024 | 11 am to 2 pm

Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!

We hope to see you there! #CalzoneZone #EatAtTexasTech

