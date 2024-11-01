Hospitality Services will have modified dining hours on Monday, January 15 in observance of the Martin Luther King Day Holiday. Regular Spring Semester dining hours are to resume on Tuesday, January 16th.

These dining hours are available online by clicking the MLK Day web banner at hospitality.ttu.edu and individual signs are available at all Hospitality Services dining locations. Thank you for your support in sharing this info with the campus. We wish everyone a wonderful spring semester!

2024 Martin Luther King Day | Dining Hours

Questions dining on campus? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X @EatAtTexasTech! Learn about special events, giveaways, new food locations, tasty treats, and more!!!

Feed Your Inner Red Raider

!

