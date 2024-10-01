Primary duties include the following:
- Provide customer service and answer questions in person, via phone and email.
- Distribute checks in person and via mail.
- Scan and index documents into Xtender.
- Utilize departmental and university databases necessary to complete tasks.
- Assist office staff with miscellaneous tasks.
- Perform tasks assigned by supervisor.
Requirements:
- Currently enrolled as a student.
- Effective verbal and written communication skills.
- Demonstrate a mature and friendly attitude.
- Possess sound decision making.
- Proficient with Microsoft Office applications.
Schedule details:
- The office is open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm.
- Student assistant working hours range up to 20 hours a week.
Interested candidates, please send a resume and cover letter to webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu