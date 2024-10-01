TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Payroll and Tax Services Hiring Student Assistants

Primary duties include the following:

  • Provide customer service and answer questions in person, via phone and email.
  • Distribute checks in person and via mail.
  • Scan and index documents into Xtender.
  • Utilize departmental and university databases necessary to complete tasks.
  • Assist office staff with miscellaneous tasks.
  • Perform tasks assigned by supervisor.

Requirements:

  • Currently enrolled as a student.
  • Effective verbal and written communication skills.
  • Demonstrate a mature and friendly attitude.
  • Possess sound decision making.
  • Proficient with Microsoft Office applications.

Schedule details:

  • The office is open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm.
  • Student assistant working hours range up to 20 hours a week.

 

Interested candidates, please send a resume and cover letter to webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu
Posted:
1/10/2024

Originator:
Meagan Ganus

Email:
Meagan.Ganus@ttu.edu

Department:
Payroll and Tax Services


