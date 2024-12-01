January is National Mentoring Month and Mentor Tech wants to celebrate with YOU!

Our National Mentoring Month Kickoff celebration launches a month full of events celebrating mentorship around Texas Tech and the nation

!

Come get

your

FREE

National Mentoring Month

T-SHIRT and

SWAG items

and enjoy FOOD and REFRESHMENTS courtesy of Mentor Tech.

While admiring your new shirt and swag items and enjoying your delicious snacks, learn more about the different mentor

ing resources around campus as they partner with Mentor Tech to

aid

you

r

success.