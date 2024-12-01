|
January is National Mentoring Month and Mentor Tech wants to celebrate with YOU! Our National Mentoring Month Kickoff celebration launches a month full of events celebrating mentorship around Texas Tech and the nation! Come get your FREE National Mentoring Month T-SHIRT and SWAG items and enjoy FOOD and REFRESHMENTS courtesy of Mentor Tech. While admiring your new shirt and swag items and enjoying your delicious snacks, learn more about the different mentoring resources around campus as they partner with Mentor Tech to aid your success.
Posted:
1/11/2024
Originator:
Sydney Stanley
Email:
systanle@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 1/12/2024
Location:
SUB Courtyard
Categories