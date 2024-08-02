The talk will focus on why people go to museums, what people do there, and what the benefits are to visiting a museum. Consciously or not, people go to museums to support and enhance their personal, intellectual, social, and physical well-being. People who visit museums report that their museum experiences made them feel better about themselves, more informed, happier, healthier, and more enriched; all outcomes directly related to enhanced well-being. Historically, benefits such as enhanced well-being were seen as vague and intangible, but Falk will describe how enhanced well-being, when properly conceptualized, can be defined and directly measured. The talk will conclude with suggestions for how these insights about well-being might be strategically used by museums as a way to help the public better adapt to and cope with the rapidly changing and challenging times ahead.

**A brand new, exciting art program, Teaching Artist Training, will be introduced at the reception.

Free event

Open to the public

Free parking





ABOUT THE TEACHING ARTIST TRAINING:

APPLY TODAY to be part of the new Teaching Artist Team at the Museum, connecting local artists and participants through public programs that encourage a relationship with visual art.

This year-long position includes training in teaching artistry, followed by team development workshops and piloting public programs, with the opportunity to continue being part of the Museum's program team.

You will learn how to guide others in a public program setting to access the creative process and then put these programs in motion. Use your passion and talent to help others experience the power of art!