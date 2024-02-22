Join us for an inspiring evening as we dive into Captain Scott Kelly's extraordinary career as an astronaut and his experience working in the United States Navy and NASA. We will discuss the importance of astronomy, the future of space exploration for humanity, and unique insights into the challenges and triumphs of life in space.

Reception immediately following in the Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court

Free event (no registration needed)

Open to the public

Free parking

*Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will not be any standing room available. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.



