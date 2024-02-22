Join us for an inspiring evening as we dive into Captain Scott Kelly's extraordinary career as an astronaut and his experience working in the United States Navy and NASA. We will discuss the importance of astronomy, the future of space exploration for humanity, and unique insights into the challenges and triumphs of life in space.
Reception immediately following in the Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court
Free event (no registration needed)
Open to the public
Free parking
*Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will not be any standing room available. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
About Captain Scott Kelly:
Scott Kelly is a former NASA astronaut and retired United States Navy Captain, U.S. spaceflight record holder and an experienced test pilot having logged more than 15,000 hours of flight time in more than 40 different aircraft and spacecraft.
A former fighter pilot, Kelly flew the F-14 Tomcat aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Kelly was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 1996. A veteran of four space flights, he piloted Space Shuttle Discovery to the Hubble space telescope in 1999 and subsequently commanded Space Shuttle Endeavour on a mission to the International Space Station in 2007. His long-duration space flight experience includes two flights on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft, launching and landing from Kazakhstan and two stays aboard the International Space Station as commander, the first a 159-day mission in 2010-2011 followed by his recorded-breaking 340-day mission to the ISS in 2015.