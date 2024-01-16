Baristas are the face of Starbucks. They are an important part of our customers’ days, and experts in handcrafting delicious, perfect beverages. Baristas personally connect and create moments that make a difference and work together to create a welcoming store environment. They bring our mission and values to life—for our customers and each other—while proudly wearing the green apron.





Visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php. Starbucks, or coffee shop experience is preferred. Applications may be emailed to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu.

