Join Alpha Kappa Psi in our first spring rush event! This Friday 1/12 we are doing a speed dating-styled rush event! Food will be provided! Check out our Instagram for more information! @ttu_akpsi

Alpha Kappa Psi is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University Posted:

1/12/2024



Allyson Rosenfeld



alrosenf@ttu.edu



N/A





Student Organization