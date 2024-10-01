Through our organization we will help you create connections to other Texas Tech students, faculty, and staff by providing social events, community service projects, leadership development , intramural sports teams and other activities.





Our first monthly meeting is open to ALL transfer students on Wednesday, February 7th.



Dues for the spring semester are $ 50 and will get you a T -shirt, food at all monthly meetings, entry and materials for all events, registration for intramural sports and a ticket to the end-of-year banquet.

