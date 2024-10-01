The Tech Leadership Institute (TLI) is a 8-week program designed to help new students (first-year and transfer) develop their personal and professional skills so they can be more successful both in and out of the classroom and have a positive impact on the Texas Tech community.

Students admitted into the TLI program will meet from 5-7 PM on Tuesday evenings in the spring semester. Each week will cover a different topic of leadership that is taught through discussions and activities done in both small and large group settings. It is led by Peer Mentors who are leaders on campus and TLI graduates.

Applications for TLI are due on February 4th & the program starts February 20th.

Visit the Tech Leadership Institute webpage to learn more and apply!