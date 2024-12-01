Those from the

will be hosting a meeting for volunteers of

who would like to be a

. Our head referee and lead inspector will be going over key points about the roles and answer any questions attendees may have.





This meeting is open to anyone who would like to learn about being a referee and inspector for our FIRST Tech Challenge robotics program. This meeting will take place over ZOOM on 1/12 at 7:00 PM CDT.





Those interested can sign-up here: https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUpdOytrjMrGtZTUIklgYtQBTMP1S6JYOeI



