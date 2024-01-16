Students may access their 1098-T from the RaiderLink portal by completing the steps below:

Click on the TTU MyTech tab in Raiderlink

Click on the Student Business Services link in the Registration and Financials box

Click on the 1098T-View and Print link

A new window will open your personal 1098-T page

Please note, if your password has expired, select the forgot password option on the Raiderlink login page and follow the instructions provided to reset password. If you have any trouble with your login, please contact IT Help at 806-742-HELP.

For 1098-T questions, please see our FAQ at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentbusinessservices/feeInfo/1098T.php or email us at tax.1098T@ttu.edu.



