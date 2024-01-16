Tech Pokémon is a club for anyone interested in Pokémon, regardless of skill level!

We host events such as casual tournaments on Pokémon Showdown, engage in Pokémon GO community days, participate in playthroughs of fan games, and much more!

We meet every Friday from 6-9 PM! We hope to see you there trainers!

If you want to learn more or get involved, join us on TechConnect and look out for an email from one of our officers!





https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/tech-pokemon







Tech Pokémon is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.