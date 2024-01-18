The SRO Photo Gallery invites you to view Jared Ragland's photographic series, "What Has Been Will Be Again." This exhibition is available for viewing until Sunday, February 18th. Ragland is a fine art and documentary photographer and former White House photo editor. He currently serves as Assistant Professor of Photography at Utah State University in Logan, Utah. His visual practice critically confronts issues of identity, marginalization, and history of place through social science, literary, and historical research methodologies. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/art/exhibits/landmark-arts/sro-photo-gallery.php Posted:

