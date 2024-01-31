Global Health Lecture Series

The Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend an ongoing lecture series on issues related to global health and developing global mindedness. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences, research initiatives, and insights into constructive ways to build healthy communities and develop sustainable global health initiatives.





January Lecture - The New Digital Pandemic: Social Media and Youth Mental Health

Speaker: Eric Rasmussen, Ph.D. Department of Public Relations & Strategic Communication Management, TTU

Eric Rasmussen, Ph.D. Date: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Time: 12:00 noon CT

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here

Zoom

The U.S. Surgeon General recently issued an Advisory stating that social media use constitutes a “meaningful risk of harm to children,” especially when it comes to their mental health. Dr. Rasmussen will review the research related to social media and mental health, as well as some efforts of TTU and TTUHSC researchers to help more adolescents receive mental health treatment.

This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901

