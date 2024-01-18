We are looking for students and/or student organizations who are willing to volunteer to be judges for our upcoming FIRST Tech Challenge robotics championship events. At these events, students will present their team and robot to a panel of judges, showcasing what they have accomplished and what they know about the engineering design process. Judges will also be watching the teams compete during matches to help determine what awards a team will get. Volunteers must be 21 or older to be a judge but exceptions can be made on a case by case basis. Not old enough to judge but still want to help out? Reach out to us for other role opportunities!

Robotics experience is not required , and food will be provided. We encourage Tech students from a variety of backgrounds to apply as robotics requires soft and technical skills from many different disciplines. Event Details: Lubbock-A League Tournament: 2/03/2024, Lubbock High School, 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM. Direct Sign-Up Link: https://my.firstinspires.org/Volunteers/Wizard/Search/2?EventId=70537 Lubbock-B League Tournament: 2/10/2024, Lubbock-Cooper Middle School, 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM. Direct Sign-Up Link: https://my.firstinspires.org/Volunteers/Wizard/Search/2?EventId=70539 West Texas Area Championship: 2/17/2024, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty High School, 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM. Direct Sign-Up Link: https://my.firstinspires.org/Volunteers/Wizard/Search/2?EventId=71482 Teams from the Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland, San Angelo, Abilene, and El Paso areas will be at the area championship event. Those who are interested in volunteering can sign-up using the direct links provided for each event or reach out to garrett.smith@ttu.edu. Note, you will be asked to create a FIRST account if you do not have one already when using the provided links.

Volunteer Registration Guide: https://www.firstinspires.org/sites/default/files/uploads/resource_library/volunteer/volunteer-registration-user-guide.pdf.

