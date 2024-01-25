TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
NATIONAL MENTORING MONTH: Thank Your Mentor Breakfast
January is National Mentoring Month and Mentor Tech wants to celebrate with YOU! Join us for National Thank Your Mentor Day and enjoy some FREE donuts and kolaches while thanking your mentor and other mentors around Texas Tech and the nation. We can’t wait to celebrate and thank our Mentor Tech mentors and all mentors for the important work they do to help our students reach success! 
Posted:
1/24/2024

Originator:
Sydney Stanley

Email:
systanle@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Date: 1/25/2024

Location:
Drane Hall Room 118

Categories