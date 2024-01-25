|
January is National Mentoring Month and Mentor Tech wants to celebrate with YOU! Join us for National Thank Your Mentor Day and enjoy some FREE donuts and kolaches while thanking your mentor and other mentors around Texas Tech and the nation. We can’t wait to celebrate and thank our Mentor Tech mentors and all mentors for the important work they do to help our students reach success!
|Posted:
1/24/2024
Originator:
Sydney Stanley
Email:
systanle@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Date: 1/25/2024
Location:
Drane Hall Room 118
Categories