January is National Mentoring Month and Mentor Tech wants to celebrate with YOU! Join us as we host a virtual mentorship panel for you to learn about the many mentoring programs around campus. We will have representatives from many different programs including First-Generation Transition and Mentoring Programs, Student Development and Leadership, and Guest Panelist Ryian Williams from Alcon.
1/30/2024
Sydney Stanley
systanle@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 1/31/2024
Zoom
