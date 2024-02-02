TTU HomeTechAnnounce

NATIONAL MENTORING MONTH: Mentor Tech Popcorn Friday
January is National Mentoring Month and Mentor Tech wants to celebrate with YOU! Come celebrate the end of another successful National Mentoring Month with us while enjoying some FREE fresh popcorn courtesy of Mentor Tech! In addition, come trade in your National Mentoring Month event punch card in exchange for our EXCLUSIVE swag items including our new crewnecks and tumblers! 
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/2/2024

Drane Hall Room 118

