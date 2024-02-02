|
January is National Mentoring Month and Mentor Tech wants to celebrate with YOU! Come celebrate the end of another successful National Mentoring Month with us while enjoying some FREE fresh popcorn courtesy of Mentor Tech! In addition, come trade in your National Mentoring Month event punch card in exchange for our EXCLUSIVE swag items including our new crewnecks and tumblers!
|Posted:
2/1/2024
Originator:
Sydney Stanley
Email:
systanle@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/2/2024
Location:
Drane Hall Room 118
