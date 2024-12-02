Join The Market at Stangel/Murdough for a prosperous celebration - Longevity Noodles! Join us on February 12th for an event filled with delicious symbolism, international delights, and good vibes! Indulge in a feast of Longevity Noodles, believed to bring good fortune and happiness. Each strand represents a wish for a long and prosperous life! Let's come together and celebrate the traditions and flavors.

Longevity Noodles | The Market at Stangel/Murdough

February 12, 2024 | 11 am to 8 pm

Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!

We can't wait to share this joyful occasion with you! #LongevityNoodles #EatAtTexasTech

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X @EatAtTexasTech! Learn about special events, giveaways, new food locations, tasty treats, and more!!!

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu