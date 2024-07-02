Let the good times roll, Red Raiders! We're turning up the heat for a sizzling Cajun Tuesday celebration right here on campus! Join us at The Commons for a Cajun Food Extravaganza that will transport your taste buds straight to the heart of New Orleans.
Cajun Tuesday Celebration at The Commons at Talkington Hall
February 13th 2024 | 12 pm to 8 pm
* while supplies last
Let the Cajun feast begin!
