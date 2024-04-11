Calling all Red Raider burger aficionados! Get ready for a sizzling and mouthwatering extravaganza as The Market brings back the ultimate Smashburgers Event! Join us for a burger bonanza that will leave your taste buds in awe and your cravings satisfied like never before! Indulge in the juiciest and most flavorful Smashburgers in town!

Let's get ready to smash and savor the deliciousness together! See you there!

Smashburgers | The Market at Stangel/Murdough

April 11, 2024 | 11 am to 2:30 pm & 5:30 pm to 8 pm

April 12, 2024 | 11 am to 2:30 pm

Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!

