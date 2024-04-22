Attention all breakfast lovers! The Market is excited to announce our Breakfast Club event, happening on April 25 and 26. Join us for a day filled with all of your breakfast favorites, including crustless quiche, chicken & waffles, BYO pancakes, and more. Don't miss this chance to indulge in breakfast foods all day long. We can't wait to see you there!

The All Day Breakfast Club

at The Market at Stangel/Murdough

11 am to 2:30 pm; 5:30 pm to 8 pm

11 am to 2:30 pm

April 25, 2024 -April 26, 2024 -Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!

