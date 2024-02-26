Leap into Flavor at our Extraordinary Leap Day Feast!







Get ready for a taste adventure like never before! Join us at The Market on this extra-special Leap Day for a culinary experience that defies expectations. We're serving up unique and delicious treats that will leave your taste buds leaping for joy!





Leap into flavor with us this Leap Day with Kool-aid Pickles Pop, Chocolate-Covered Bacon Bliss, and Fried Frog Legs! It's a once-in-four-years feast you won't want to miss. See you there! #LeapDayFeast #FlavorfulLeap #CulinaryAdventure #UniqueTreats #EatAtTexasTech





Leap Day Feast

11 am to 2:30 pm; 5:30 pm to 8 pm

February 29, 2024 -

Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!





hospitality.ttu.edu



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check outor call (806) 742-1360

X

Follow us on Instagram Facebook , and@EatAtTexasTech! Learn about special events, giveaways, new food locations, tasty treats, and more!!!





Feed Your Inner Red Raider