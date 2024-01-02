Opening February 1st, student organizations can begin completing mandatory compliance requirements for the 2024-2025 academic year. Mandatory requirements include: Student Org Leader Orientation (SOLO), Student Org Re-Registration, and Student Org Risk Management Training. Student organization compliance measures should be completed by organization presidents. Student organization compliance requirements should be completed between February 1, 2024 and the first day of fall classes (August 22, 2024). Please utilize the Student Involvement website to begin required compliance measures. Contact studentorgs@ttu.edu with questions, or call 806-742-5433. Posted:

